Charlotte, NC — Sometimes, a government official does something so blatant that it really boggles the mind.

Considering that Hunter Biden has some serious accusations against him concerning some extremely favorable treatment that he has received from the Chinese, one might think that distancing oneself from the potential quicksand might be a smart idea..

So, one has to really question the motivations behind the following: President Biden decided it was a good idea to revoke a policy from the previous (“He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named…For-Fear-of Being-Canceled-by the Local-Internet-Provider”) administration that required educational institutions to disclose relationships and transactions with Confucius Institutes (or the backhand transfer called “Classrooms”).

The National Pulse explains why (for the benefit of the slow, apparently) the policy Biden stopped was actually necessary (!) to “help maintain national security.”

“The well-funded, controversial operations disguise themselves as language and culture initiative despite being replete with “undisclosed ties to Chinese institutions, and conflicted loyalties,” Chinese state propaganda, and intellectual property theft, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).”

Biden put a stop to the policy on January 26 that required disclosure of these Chinese connections.

Let me restate this: there is no longer a requirement to disclose if the entity is playing footsie with the Chinese. Pretty sure that this decision has nothing to do with the supposed 1 BILLION in favors that Hunter might have received.

In a sense, these Chinese organizations can now secretly inject state propaganda from the CCP into U.S. schools.

Now that Biden has reopened this loophole for Communist China to exploit, I can’t imagine it won’t take long for them to take advantage of it. But wait!-there’s more! It’s actually much, much worse…

CCP Intensifies Covert Operations in U.S.

China’s Communist Party (known as the CCP) employs thousands of operatives on U.S. soil, through organizations such as the “United Front Work Department.”

Their purpose is to spread communist propaganda and policies throughout the United States, pretty much covertly and seems to be primarily aimed at Chinese Americans.

A recent Congressional commission report admits that even the rights of non-Chinese U.S. citizens are being violated: “The [Chinese Communist Party] has sought to influence the academic discourse on China and in certain instances has infringed upon—and potentially criminally violated—rights to freedoms of speech and association that are guaranteed to Americans and those protected by U.S. laws.”

As far as the potential CCP infiltration of the Government, including implicating the President’s son Hunter, it appears that the invasion might actually go much deeper, including large companies which are purportedly riddled with CCP members like Pfizer, Boeing, Qualcomm.

Does this mean the CCP will take over the United States tomorrow? Unfortunately, THAT rhetorical question is presupposing that this hasn’t already happened. Because at the rate we’re going as far as convergence, it won’t be long before the values of the CCP and Democrats are almost perfectly aligned.

Thankfully, the Chinese influence ends there.

Bwahahahahaha! Got you! That’s because Biden recently gave the Chinese even more control over U.S. assets. And on second thought, it’s not really that funny. Because, flying in the face of all logic, it appears that U.S. Power Grid Won’t Be Safe From the CCP!

The former Cheeto-colored administration issued an executive order on May 1, 2020, to “…protect the main power grid from foreign cyberattacks and other forms of exploitation.”

But the new administration rescinded the order instead of maintaining that protection in efforts to “undo” what the previous administration had done for what appears to amounts to political reasons. This “backward thinking” exposes the U.S. to attacks from CCP hackers (who have tried multiple times before).

When U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the potential vulnerability by a White House reporter from Newsmax, the answer was not comforting. This led to Psaki’s now-infamous “I’ll have to circle back” response, which showed she wasn’t aware of the strange move that President Biden made.

Worse, it showed that some potential consequences of this move were also not at the forefront of thought.

This is telling: Undo whatever the “other” guy did. Regardless of the consequences.

POTUS has taken multiple steps that appear to make it easier for the CCP to strengthen its presence in the U.S., and you should be ready with an escape plan in case things escalate.

To quote a certain movie “No one EXPECTS the Spanish Inquisition!” And no one expects what appears to on our own horizon.

