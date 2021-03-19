https://nationalfile.com/sad-gaffe-prone-biden-ducks-debate-challenge-from-putin-says-hes-quite-busy/

President Joe Biden has turned down a debate challenge from Russian President Vladimir Putin after being called for labeling Putin a “killer” with no “soul,” in a massive optical foreign relations defeat for the Biden administration.

The New York Post reported Thursday that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki immediately shut down any prospects of a Biden-Putin debate.

“​I don’t have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting. The president will, of course, be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy​,” Psaki said.

As National File reported Thursday afternoon, Putin’s response to the Biden “killer” comments dealt a serious verbal counterpunch to the U.S. President.

“I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard with each other we used to say: it takes one to know one,” Putin said.



Putin went on to challenge the gaffe-prone and socially awkward Biden, 78, to a publicly live streamed debate without moderators to guide the U.S. President:

It’s unclear what activities Psaki referred to that will be keeping Biden “quite busy” over the next few days, as many of his presidential duties have been delegated to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has taken over the role of speaking to world leaders from Biden, who goes to bed very noticeably earlier than his predecessors at 7 p.m.

