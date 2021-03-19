https://nationalfile.com/biden-fires-staffers-for-history-of-smoking-weed-ignores-crack-smoking-hunter-pot-smoking-kamala/

Joe Biden has fired dozens of young White House staffers over their past marijuana use despite having a crack addict son and selecting a Vice President who openly admitted to smoking marijuana in the past.

Biden has suspended and asked for the resignations of dozens of White House staffers for smoking marijuana, including those who smoked it in states where was legalized. This comes after the Biden Administration informally told staffers that they would not be punished for their history of smoking marijuana and that they were “much more flexible than previous administrations.”

NEW – Five Biden White House staffers fired over past marijuana use, says @PressSec Psaki. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 19, 2021

‘It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,’ said one former staffer. States that have legalized marijuana include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state, and Washington DC.

The young staffers prior use of marijuana was revealed on official documents following White House background checks. ‘There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers. I was asked to resign,’ said another staffer to the Daily Beast.

The Biden Administration had previously claimed that they would be more flexible with staff in regards to their prior history of smoking marijuana.

“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,’ said a WH spokesperson to the Daily Beast. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”

However, some staffers find the latest move by the Biden Administration to be confusing and inexpiable.

Anne Filipic, the House director of management and administration, was in reportedly in charge of making the phone calls to staffers to inform them that they were going to lose their jobs, though “nothing was ever explained,” according the staffer. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”

One notable White House official who has not been relieved of their position for smoking marijuana in the past would be Vice President Kamala Harris, who admitted to using marijuana and lied about listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“I have. And I inhaled – I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But, yes,” said Harris, who oversaw over 1900 marijuana convictions, affecting mostly young people of color, during her tenure as San Francisco District Attorney.

It appears that the standard being set by the Biden-Harris Administration is aimed at preventing those with a history of drug use from having access to the White House. However, many would argue that this stance is inconsistent, given that the President has been reportedly advised by his crack-smoking, foot fetish enthusiast son, Hunter Biden, on US/China foreign policy.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden advised his father to not have a strong respond to China’s breaches of Taiwan air defense zone, per WH official. “Don’t take the bait, Dad” — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2021

Hunter Biden was infamously ejected from the U.S. Navy after failing a drug test due to cocaine use. Additionally, last year the New York Post published a photo of Hunter with what appears to be a crack pipe in his mouth as he slept.

