On matters of foreign policy, Joe Biden has a clear history of ineptitude. As former Defense Secretary Robert Gates put it, Joe Biden has been wrong about “nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

What makes matters worse is the apparent growing problem of Biden’s mental and physical decline, fueled by the overt weakness of his style of leadership — whether it be avoiding the questions of journalists or simply struggling to form basic sentences.

Combined with the celebrated return of the Obama-era globalist diplomacy of feckless apologies and denial, the United States is, once again, viewed as weak by our enemies.

And the vultures are beginning to circle.

During the first high-level talks between the United States and China under the Biden administration, former Obama foreign policy disaster, Antony Blinken, was seemingly bulled over by the Chinese delegation. Accepting no culpability for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese officials deflected all criticism and redirected it at the Western world, alongside veiled and open threats of consequential action.

At the same time that China is using this global platform to promote its communist propaganda — boasting that “leaders of China have the wide support of the Chinese people” according to opinion polls, that Xinjiang, Tibet, and Taiwan are “an inalienable part of China’s territory,” and that their regime’s values are the same as the “common values of humanity” — Russia has joined the fray.

As reported by the Daily Wire, “Russia upped its challenge to Democrat President Joe Biden on Friday after the Biden administration did not respond to a challenge from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a discussion during a live broadcast public event.”

On Thursday, Putin openly mocked the American president, saying “I would say to him: I wish you good health.”

“The Russian government raised the stakes on Friday, saying that it has formally reached out to the Biden administration to arrange the meeting under the conditions that Putin offered and that it has yet to hear back,” the Daily Wire added.

There is a reason China and Russia are acting in this combative and challenging manner: they sense an opportunity. In many ways, they’re correct.

Biden himself appears physically and mentally weak. He is governing from his campaign bunker, avoiding the press at all costs. Individual weakness is further compounded by his intentional return to Obama’s failed foreign policy, which makes the fundamentally flawed assertion that diplomacy alone is the key to peace on the world stage.

Yes, diplomacy is a crucial component, but it’s an example of the utter naivety of the sheltered Left that diplomacy alone is viewed as the solution. Despotic and murderous leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping don’t value or respect diplomacy. Instead, they respect strength. Strength that is lacking from the 78-year-old president who can barely climb a set of stairs or field questions without a script.

Ultimately, Biden and his administration are like the bullied child on the playground who believes that the way to end their torment is to deliver cookies to their abuser.

This doesn’t work for children. Why does Biden think it would work with two of the world’s deadliest regimes?

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

