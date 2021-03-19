https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-stumbles-while-boarding-air-force-one_3741175.html

President Joe Biden on Friday stumbled several times while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One.

Biden, 78, the oldest president in history, fell as he was about halfway up the steps. He regained his footing but stumbled again, eventually needing to place his left knee on a step as he tried to right himself.

Biden ultimately made it up the stairway. He turned around and saluted before entering the plane.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, was flying to Georgia. Biden is visiting during his tour to promote the recently signed COVID-19 relief package.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden told reporters before departing that he was proud of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who clashed with Chinese diplomats in Alaska in their first in-person meeting since the president took office. He also said his administration is planning additional sanctions against Russia and that he will likely speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin at some point.

Then-President Gerald Ford fell down Air Force One’s steps in Austria in 1975, making international news. Former Vice President Mike Pence also tripped while boarding a plane last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

