https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-biden-repeatedly-falls-while-climbing-air-force-one-stairs/
About The Author
Related Posts
Border Crisis by the Numbers
March 19, 2021
Democrat Bill Seeks to BAN Mascots From Honoring American Indians in Woke Washington State . . .
February 5, 2021
Burgess Owens Rejects Slavery Reparations: ‘We Believe in Commanding Respect Through Meritocracy’
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy