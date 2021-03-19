http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LAZZh0nonuI/

Prior to his fall while boarding Air Force One, President Joe Biden formerly mocked former President Donald Trump in 2020 for the way he walked during a visit to West Point.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden told reporters at the time. “Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps, okay? Come on.”

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump’s ramp walk at West Point and claims he’s stronger: “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.” pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to downplay Biden’s fall, seemingly blaming the incident on the wind.

“It’s pretty windy outside,” Jean-Pierre said, according to Steve Nelson of the New York Post. “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent.”

Biden was left in walking boot after he suffered a hairline fracture from a fall in November when he attempted to grab his dog’s tail after getting out of the shower.

“I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking, running after him to grab his tail,” Biden, the oldest president, said of the incident prior to taking office in December. “And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened.”

