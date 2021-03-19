https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bidens-inauguration-priest-investigation-california-inappropriate-behavior/

The priest who presided over Joe Biden’s inauguration mass is now under investigation in California for “inappropriate behavior.”

According to a statement from Santa Clara University, where Father Kevin O’Brien is the president, he “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.”

The statement did not elaborate on what those conversations entailed or what the allegations against him are.

O’Brien presided over Mass for Biden, Kamala Harris, their families and congressional leaders during Biden’s inauguration at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

The priest has reportedly been a friend of Biden’s for nearly 15 years.

I was interviewed about President-elect @JoeBiden‘s Catholic faith by @CNN‘s @MichaelRWarren & @ArletteSaenz.

Biden & I met over a decade ago when I was with Campus Ministry at Georgetown & an Assoc. Pastor at Holy Trinity Church in Washington, D.C. ➡️https://t.co/RNhePPzNMf pic.twitter.com/ggegST3RB3 — Kevin O’Brien, S.J. (@kevinobriensj) December 13, 2020

Rev. Jerry Pokorsky wrote on the website CatholicCulture.org that Biden is the “most aggressively anti-Catholic president in history.”

“In less than a month after his inauguration, he issued a statement celebrating the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. He said he is ‘committed to codifying’ the decision that legalized abortion. He promised he will be ‘appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.’ He rescinded the pro-life Mexico City Policy, which ensured that foreign aid would not go to organizations that perform or refer for abortions,” Pokorsky noted.

