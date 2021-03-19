https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/bill-maher-slams-woke-cancel-culture-calls-it-soviet-and-stalin-esque?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

HBO Real Time host Bill Maher on Friday slammed what he said was out-of-control cancel culture, claiming that the phenomenon has reached a fever pitch akin to both the Red Scare of 1950s America and the ruthless police state of Stalinist Russia.

Noting the recent dismissal of Teen Vogue editor Alexi McCammond over some offensive tweets she had written years before, Maher during the episode’s panel discussion argued that cancel culture currently polices “not just what you do now… it’s anything you’ve ever done,” as well as “not just what you say, it’s now what you listen to, they can catch you for that. What you order, who you say you like, anything sort of association, if you retweet something.”

“Can I just say something? People talk shit in private!” Maher said. We can’t legislate that away!”

“People go to parties now and they don’t want to talk,” Maher continued, “They’re like, ‘Can I talk? I don’t know your girlfriend. She might be woke.’ Really. I’m not making this up.”



