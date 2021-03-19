https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-falls-while-walking-up-steps-to-get-on-air-force-one

President Joe Biden fell while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday as he was preparing to go to Atlanta to visit with community leaders after this week’s tragedy in the city.

Videos posted online showed Biden, 78, repeatedly stumbling while trying to walk up the stairs as he grasped the rail the entire time. Eventually Biden was able to get up the stairs and he turned around and gave a salute.

Biden’s fall comes after he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” this week during a speech and did not correct himself. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to an attack from Biden this week by saying, “I would say to him: I wish you good health.”

Biden’s fall comes just months after he fell and fractured his foot after he was allegedly chasing around one of his dogs after he got out of the shower.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden claimed during an interview with CNN. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

“I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

“Trump once held a glass of water with two hands and the mainstream media ran endless pieces on how he was unfit for office,” political commentator Dave Rubin wrote on Twitter. “Here’s Joe Biden falling up the stairs.”

“Gerald Ford was hounded for his entire presidency over less,” National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin wrote on Twitter. “And Ford didn’t reach Biden’s age until 1991.”

Comfortably Smug, a popular conservative Twitter account, wrote: “It’s time. 25th amendment Joe Biden.”

