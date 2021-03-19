https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/544030-candace-owens-on-cardi-b-lawsuit-it-was-not-an-idle-threat

Conservative commentator Candace Owens confirmed late Thursday that she plans to sue rapper Cardi B after the pair engaged in an argument on Twitter earlier this week.

“It was not an idle threat,” Owens told Fox News’s Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamDemocratic majority shrinks, but finds unity Haley isolated after Trump fallout Tucker Carlson to produce video podcasts for Fox Nation MORE about the possibility of a lawsuit during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Owens in the interview accused Cardi B of attempting to “slander” members of her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“We are suing Cardi B,” Owens said. “You will be able to watch this play out in the courtroom. It is unacceptable that any person would use doctored tweets to try and libel and slander my family members, my private family members, and think that I’m going to take that sitting down.”

Owens and the rapper engaged in a Twitter battle this week after Owens slammed the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s performance of her song “WAP” at the Grammy Awards, deeming it a “spectacle” and a display “of blatant nudity and sexualization.”

As the feud between the two escalated, Cardi B shared multiple tweets, which have since been deleted, that purportedly showed Owens stating her husband had an affair with her brother. Owens blasted the singer for sharing “wild lies” and threatened to sue her.

“Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense,” Owens tweeted on Tuesday. “You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called [you] out on your degenerate performance.”

The rapper also threatened to countersue Owens for alleging that she posted edited photos, though she has not yet indicated if she’ll follow through with a lawsuit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

