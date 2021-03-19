https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/care-to-reconsider-journo-and-resistance-tweeter-seth-abramsons-recent-take-on-joe-bidens-health-has-somehow-aged-worse-than-biden/

It’s been a while since we last checked in with Seth Abramson, Newsweek columnist and master of the drawn-out Resistance Twitter threads that use a lot of words without actually saying anything.

So, just for funsies, let’s see what he’s been up to lately.

Here’s a great tweet from earlier this week:

Did Seth Abramson see this clip of Joe Biden from today?

Call us crazy, but for such a spry guy, Joe Biden looks decidedly … not spry. The explanation from the White House we’ve gotten for his fall is literally that the wind blew him over. Three times.

Alternatively:

