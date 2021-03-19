https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-finds-nebraska-mans-death-not-linked-to-covid-19-vaccine_3741453.html

Health officials announced they did not find any evidence the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to the death of a man from Nebraska earlier this year.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they did not find any link that supports the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to the man’s death, KTIV4 reported.

The department released information in February that a man in his late 40s died on Jan. 17 about two weeks after receiving the first dose of a CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP virus, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus.

State health officials have confirmed the man had several underlying health conditions and was also a resident at a long-term care facility.

The death of the man was entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)—a U.S. program for vaccine safety that is run by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After a person dies or experiences any adverse event following vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.

On the web page “Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination” dated March 1, the CDC states that “reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.”

Steven Danehy, director of Global Media Relations for Pfizer, told The Epoch Times about VAERS death reports: “To date, millions of people have been vaccinated with our vaccine. Serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.”

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said in a statement that the vaccine offers the best protection against the CCP virus and urged Nebraskans to sign up and get inoculated.

“We cannot state enough the importance of Nebraska Finishing Strong as we see a light at the end of the tunnel with three vaccines available in our State,” Anthone said in a statement obtained by KTIV4.

“It simply is the best protection that we have and the best chance at returning to a sense of normalcy. I urge Nebraskans to sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov so that they are notified when it’s their turn,” he continued. “Those individuals who have high-risk conditions should consult their medical provider about the best approach to getting vaccinated.”

The CDC and FDA said in March they received 1,637 reports of fatalities among individuals in the United States after receiving an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Epoch Times hasn’t been able independently to confirm the CDC’s numbers. The publicly available VAERS website shows 1,136 deaths through Feb. 26.

Celia Farber contributed to this report.

