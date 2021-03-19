https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/circuit-judges-dissent-takes-a-hammer-to-media-bias-and-big-tech-censorship-dem-rep-ted-lieu-fires-back/

Examples of media bias and Big Tech censorship have been on the rise, and one circuit judge made it part of his dissent in a case involving the press, including the New York Times and Washington Post:

That’s something else.

The media has become a garbage fire is certainly an accurate part of the dissent.

The case in question revolved around accusations of bribery:

Media reports citing “anonymous sources” have reached record levels in the last few years, especially during the Trump era.

However, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was among those on the Left who did NOT like it, and so he dissented to the dissent:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...