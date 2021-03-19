https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/circuit-judges-dissent-takes-a-hammer-to-media-bias-and-big-tech-censorship-dem-rep-ted-lieu-fires-back/

Examples of media bias and Big Tech censorship have been on the rise, and one circuit judge made it part of his dissent in a case involving the press, including the New York Times and Washington Post:

Read this amazing section from Judge Silberman’s dissent today in a defamation case before the DC Circuit: on how an increasingly ideologically homogenized US media is not only threatening core free speech values, but also the ability to be informed:https://t.co/a220vqwiD5 pic.twitter.com/LGYsqPWDIM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021

Whoever controls the discourse — what can & cannot be said, who can & cannot be heard — wields immense power in society. The internet was supposed to be a bulwark against that – by allowing all to speak – and that’s why its free discourse attributes are under severe assault. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021

I should highlight this passage as well from Judge Silberman’s decision because it’s the crux of the matter: pic.twitter.com/93OtwTVokl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021

That’s something else.

In this dissent he is calling for restrictions on speech (overturning NYT v Sullivan.) — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) March 19, 2021

I’m aware. I was able to quote the end only by reading the beginning. I obviously don’t agree with the prescription, but the diagnosis of how the media is rapidly transforming into something radically different is completely accurate:https://t.co/YmF9nuaRPm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021

The media has become a garbage fire is certainly an accurate part of the dissent.

🚨D.C. Circuit Judge Silberman just released a truly wild dissent calling on the Supreme Court to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan, claiming NYT and WaPo are “virtually Democratic Party broadsheets,” and accusing “big tech” of censoring conservatives. https://t.co/NvFli5sEso pic.twitter.com/mTMklTlNfo — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 19, 2021

Judge Silberman explicitly attacks Twitter for restricting the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, complains that “there are serious efforts to muzzle Fox News,” and writes that “Democratic Party ideological control” of the media is “a threat to a viable democracy.” — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 19, 2021

Silberman’s final footnote: “The reasons for press bias are too complicated to address here. But they surely relate to bias at academic institutions.” Doesn’t elaborate. https://t.co/NvFli5sEso — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 19, 2021

The case in question revolved around accusations of bribery:

Seems like the “journalists” in this case accused people of taking bribes from Exxon “without evidence.” Why don’t we focus on crappy journalism, Stern? https://t.co/x4REPvzIqs — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 19, 2021

Media reports citing “anonymous sources” have reached record levels in the last few years, especially during the Trump era.

I have been saying this for awhile – if you want the media to change, take away their immunity from libel when they make false statements against public officials. You won’t see as many “anonymous sources say” articles printed anymore. Make them do their jobs. https://t.co/I6w9DDOhFW — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) March 19, 2021

show me the lie https://t.co/e7j20Ej6rH — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 19, 2021

Please read these pages from the dissent. 👇👇 It’s good to know somebody in the judiciary is not a lying leftist coward. https://t.co/ehtBb12f3Z — Dr. Stanch 24/7 (@Stanch247) March 19, 2021

However, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was among those on the Left who did NOT like it, and so he dissented to the dissent:

Judge Silberman cites zero evidence for his partisan assertions. And his response to the fact that the 1st Amendment doesn’t apply to companies is “even if correct”? Really?? A federal judge can’t even say with certainty the plain language of the 1st Amendment means what it says? https://t.co/uFBA8o1TBV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 19, 2021

