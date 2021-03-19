https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/covid-obsessed-jill-biden-puts-mask-easter-bunny-white-house-easter-eggs/

The annual White House Easter Egg roll has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 China virus pandemic. However the Covid obsessed Biden administration has released wooden souvenir Easter Eggs designed by Jill Biden that feature the Easter Bunny wearing a mask. One egg by Dr. Jill feature’s the Bidens’ German Shepherds Champ and Major, but without masks. Major, not the bunnies, should be wearing a muzzle given his recent biting incident that prompted both dogs to be temporarily banished from the White House.

The New York Times’ Katie Rogers via Twitter, “NEW: The White House Easter Egg roll will be canceled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 concerns, @WhiteHouseHstry tells me. The commemorative wooden eggs, designed by @FLOTUS and featuring dogs Champ and Major, are on sale.”

NEW: The White House Easter Egg roll will be canceled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 concerns, @WhiteHouseHstry tells me. The commemorative wooden eggs, designed by @FLOTUS and featuring dogs Champ and Major, are on sale. pic.twitter.com/GSDUDuFCp5 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) March 19, 2021

The eggs are sold by the White House Historical Association.

File image of President Trump and First Lady Melania at the last White House Easter Egg roll, 2019.

