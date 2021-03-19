https://www.dailywire.com/news/debunking-the-biggest-lies-from-the-chinese-communist-party-during-alaska-talks

On Thursday, during the first high-level talks between the United States and China under the Biden administration, Chinese delegates launched an array of ridiculous accusations and communist propaganda as part of their broader rejection of Biden’s “diplomatic” foreign policy agenda.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with the Chinese government’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi, who proceeded to use the meeting as an opportunity to spread abject falsehoods regarding the regime and its policies.

Let’s debunk some of the most ridiculous claims made by the Chinese delegation.

“China has made decisive achievements and important strategic gains in fighting COVID-19.”

The Chinese government is almost entirely responsible for the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, with the communist government grossly mishandling the initial response. This included underreporting cases, the distribution of ineffective testing and protective equipment, and intentional pressure leveled against the often complicit World Health Organization.

“The Chinese people are wholly rallying around the Communist Party of China.”

This claim is unsurprising given the consequences for those who don’t “wholly rally” around the party. Dissidents are harshly punished, with the communist party even pursuing those who leave through their mastery of “the art of soft power.”

As reported by Business Insider, “In just the past few years, the government has attempted to muzzle critics by making them disappear without a trace, ordering people to physically barge into their houses, or locking up those close to critics as a kind of blackmail.”

“Our values are the same as the common values of humanity. Those are: peace, development, fairness, justice, freedom, and democracy.”

As the Chinese delegates admitted, by “democracy” they are referring to “Chinese-style democracy.” What this means in practice is that the unelected Communist Party of China exerts complete authoritarian dominance over the country, and approves which political parties may “run” — under their control.

“But for China, what we have asked for, for other countries, is to follow a path of peaceful development, and this is the purpose of our foreign policy.”

Aside from the fact that China has been involved in the Syrian Civil War alongside Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, the “path of peaceful development” they reference seemingly involves border skirmishes with India in the Himalayan region, bolstering their ability to attack or blockade Taiwan, and flying fighter jets into Taiwanese airspace.

“In China, according to opinion polls, the leaders of China have the wide support of the Chinese people.”

According to the Harvard Gazette, “Opinion polling in China is heavily scrutinized by the government, with foreign polling firms prohibited from directly conducting surveys.”

“And as for China, we believe and we have handled import- and export-related issues according to scientific and technological standards.”

China routinely ignores international standards when it comes to technology and science. In 2019, CNBC reported that “Just under one-third of CFOs of North America-based companies on the CNBC Global CFO Council say Chinese firms have stolen from them at some point during the past decade,” and that “One in five North American-based corporations on the CNBC Global CFO Council says Chinese companies have stolen their intellectual property within the last year.”

There has also been widespread criticism of China’s “mass infiltration and theft of American research” at colleges and universities.

“And with Xinjiang, Tibet, and Taiwan, they are an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

The Xinjiang region of China, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), is the country’s biggest region, located in the north-west of China. The BBC reported that “The US has accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs,” following “reports that, as well as interning Uyghurs in camps, China has been forcibly mass sterilizing Uighur women to suppress the population and separating Uighur children from their families.”

Tibet is a remote territory governed as an autonomous region of China, with “Fatal clashes between anti-Chinese protesters and the authorities in Tibet” occurring before the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“In 1959, after a failed anti-Chinese uprising, the 14th Dalai Lama fled Tibet and set up a government in exile in India. Most of Tibet’s monasteries were destroyed in the 1960s and 1970s during China’s Cultural Revolution. Thousands of Tibetans are believed to have been killed during periods of repression and martial law,” the BBC added.

“China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has vowed to retake, by force if necessary. But Taiwan’s leaders say it is clearly much more than a province, arguing that it is a sovereign state,” reports the BBC. “It has its own constitution, democratically-elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces.”

“China has made steady progress in human rights and the fact is that there are many problems within the United States regarding human rights, which is admitted by the U.S. itself as well.”

This “steady progress” includes the rampant persecution of Uyghur Muslims, which includes forced labor, re-education, systematic rape and torture.

“On cyber attacks, let me say that whether it’s the ability to launch cyber attacks or the technologies that could be deployed, the United States is the champion in this regard. You can’t blame this problem on somebody else.”

According to the BBA — the “leading trade association for the UK banking sector” — China is responsible for “approximately 30 percent of all cyber-attacks worldwide,” and “has one of the largest military groups of cyber experts in the world.”

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

