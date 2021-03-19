https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-vote-give-dreamer-amnesty-millions-illegals-9-republicans-vote-democrats/

In the middle of the greatest border crisis in 20 years Democrats — and 9 Republicans — voted to give Dreamer amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

Over 100,000 illegal migrants were caught on the US border the first full month of Joe Biden’s open borders policy.

On Thursday the US House voted 228-197 for Dreamer amnesty.

FOX News reported:

The House of Representatives Thursday passed immigration bills that would protect millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation and offer them a pathway to stay in the United States permanently. The House approved the Dream and Promise Act, which would help more than 3 million so-called “Dreamers” and others gain legal status and a chance for citizenship, according to a Democratic aide. The vote was 228-197, with nine Republicans joining all the Democrats in support. Seven Republicans joined Democrats the last time the issue was considered in 2019. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, also passed Thursday by a 247 to 174 vote, with 30 Republicans voting for it and one Democrat voted against. It would help another 1 million immigrant agriculture workers and their families stay legally in the United States.

Here are the nine turncoat Republicans who voted for DACA are:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI),

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Chris Smith (D-N.J)

Rep. Carolos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

