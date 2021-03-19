https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/dhs-secretary-heads-to-texas-to-monitor-definitely-not-a-crisis-border-issues-and-hows-this-for-transparency/

President Biden recently advised migrants south of the border “don’t come over,” but they keep coming over (perhaps they only heard his previous invitation to come on in).

Today the Secretary of Homeland Security is going to Texas to check out what’s going on (it’s definitely not a “crisis”). When will we know the situation? We’ll just have to take his word for it because the trip is off the books:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is headed to the border – El Paso, Texas – today The trip was not opened to the media and there is no post-tour press briefing scheduled pic.twitter.com/L2qBSM1hpI — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 19, 2021

“This trip will be closed to press due to privacy and COVID-19 precautions.” There’s the transparency everybody was promised! Wait, maybe not.

This is quite literally the opposite of what @PressSec guaranteed would be “most transparent” admin https://t.co/WRLRYjHJGN — Araek Dillon 🇺🇸 (@araek42) March 19, 2021

Now we’re down to “just take our word for it”:

Psaki Promises to Share ‘Accurate Info’ (How Refreshing) https://t.co/8vQ8Dy79eB — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 19, 2021

CNN will be fully satisfied with whatever Psaki tells them the DHS chief’s trip revealed.

Hiding the truth. Example #3 in the past two days https://t.co/nkPWlsxX1b — ‘Strategic Thinker’ Chris (R) 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@SoFarGONEzalez) March 19, 2021

The Homeland Security secretary is traveling to the border today, but press are not allowed. What is the Biden administration hiding? https://t.co/QfQf0lvxv3 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 19, 2021

