Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the Putin/Biden drama on Thursday night and he said what many Americans are thinking.

“Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate,” Don Jr. wrote on Twitter. “The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right).”

“They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating,” he added.

Joe Biden called President Vladimir Putin a “killer,” and in response, Putin wants to have a live debate with Biden.

Biden this week decided to show what a tough guy he is and take swipes at Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Putin has responded in kind, The Daily Mail reported.

“I would say to him: I wish you good health,” Putin said of Biden. “I say that without irony and not as a joke.”

Putin was apparently made aware of the comment and challenged Biden to a live debate as soon as Friday.

Putin said:

“I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

“I don’t want to put this off for long. I want to go to the taiga this weekend to relax a little. So we could do it tomorrow or Monday. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side.”

“You know, I remember, in childhood, when we were arguing with each other in the courtyard, we would say, ‘I know you are, but what am I?’ and that’s no accident. It’s not just a childish saying. There is a very deep meaning in that.”

The Daily Mail reported:

The comments come after the White House has spent weeks telegraphing a tougher posture toward Russia under a Biden administration – and Moscow has once again bristled at accusations that it serves as a ‘malign’ influence in global affairs.

‘Our administration is going to take a different approach in our relationship to Russia than the prior administration,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in her briefing on Wednesday, pointing to Biden’s comments in the interview with ABC News.

Fueling the rising tensions is a startling new assessment by U.S. intelligence that lays out Russia’s campaign to influence the 2020 elections – on the heels of the Treasury Department slapping sanctions on officials as retaliation for the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a chemical agent. Among those hit with sanctions was the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the FSB.

And the comments mark the latest time when the new Biden team has sought to draw a sharp line on Russia distinguishing it from former President Donald Trump – who repeatedly praised Putin and even appeared to take Putin’s side when he denied allegations of election interference during their infamous summit in Helsinki.

Imagine the media outrage if Donald Trump had called another world leader a “killer” and then got into a childish verbal spat with them.

But because it’s Old Joe, they give him a pass for everything.

