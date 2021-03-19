https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/don-jr-slams-biden-putins-debate-challenge-empty-suit-teleprompter/

Donald Trump Jr. did not hold back when he took to Twitter on Friday to slam Joe Biden over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s debate challenge.

Putin had said earlier this week that he wanted to invite Biden to have an open, public, discussion — after the US president said on ABC News that the Russian president would “pay a price” for alleged election meddling and that he is a “killer.”

“I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online. Without any delay, but directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that it would be interesting for the people of Russia, for the people of the United States, and for many other countries,” Putin said on air on Russian station Rossiya 24.

Putin also said “it takes one to know one” in response to Biden’s accusation that Putin is a “killer.”

Naturally, when asked about whether or not Biden would be willing to participate in a public discussion, the White House claimed that he is simply too busy.

Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right). They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021

“The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right),” Trump Jr. tweeted about Putin’s challenge. “They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating.”

