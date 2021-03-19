https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-rand-paul-kicks-anthony-faucis-lying-punk-back-to-beijing/

Posted by Kane on March 19, 2021 2:40 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



In a fiery exchange during a Senate hearing yesterday, Dr. Paul told Fauci that Americans shouldn’t have to wear masks after getting vaccinated because there is “virtually 0% chance” they are going to get Covid.

“Isn’t it just theater? You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again. There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you’re defying everything we know about immunity.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...