In a fiery exchange during a Senate hearing yesterday, Dr. Paul told Fauci that Americans shouldn’t have to wear masks after getting vaccinated because there is “virtually 0% chance” they are going to get Covid.

“Isn’t it just theater? You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again. There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you’re defying everything we know about immunity.”

Flashback: Fauci admits he wears masks as “a symbol for people to see that’s the kind of thing they should be doing” https://t.co/7vdibQtsq4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021