Murfreesboro Police say a robot and drone helped them find a man hiding in the attic of a home.

Shelton Hall, 37, of Murfreesboro, was held up for more than an hour inside a home at the Center Point Townhomes on Old Lascassas Rd. Police say he refused to come out of the home before his arrest Thursday night.

Murfreesboro Police activated their Special Operations Unit who decided to deploy a robot and drone with cameras to take a better look at the home. With the equipment, police found Hall hiding underneath insulation in the townhome’s attic.

Murfreesboro Police Captain Cary Gensemer tells FOX 17 News the technology provided a level of safety for the responding officers that otherwise wouldn’t have been there.

“That technology allows us to search and observe potentially dangerous suspects with equipment rather than officers, which keeps officers out of harm’s way,” said Gensemer. “It also protects suspects and reduces the chances of an armed encounter.”

Hall was wanted for violation of parole and failure to appear. He remains at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court on March 22.