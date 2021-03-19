https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544130-feinstein-opens-door-to-supporting-filibuster-reform

Feinstein, long viewed as wary of any changes to the legislative filibuster, noted her attempts to find bipartisan deals on areas like background checks and the Violence Against Women Act. But, she warned, if Senate Republicans “abuse the filibuster,” she would be open to changing the rules.

“Ideally the Senate can reach bipartisan agreement on those issues, as well as on a voting rights bill. But if that proves impossible and Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster by requiring cloture votes, I’m open to changing the way the Senate filibuster rules are used,” Feinstein said in a statement.

“I don’t want to turn away from Senate traditions, but I also don’t believe one party should be able to prevent votes on important bills by abusing the filibuster,” she said.

Senate Democrats, wary of getting ahead of Biden, noted earlier this week that he didn’t take a specific stance whether to get rid of the 60-vote threshold, the ultimate goal for reform advocates. Some Senate Democrats have floated that they could have a “talking filibuster” that would require opponents to speak on the Senate floor but also require a 60-vote procedural threshold for legislation.

Feinstein’s statement comes just days after she told reporters that she was concerned about gutting the legislative filibuster because it could allow Republicans, when they are back in the majority, to pass legislation strongly opposed by Democrats.

“I would say I’m undecided,” Feinstein said, adding that the impact on a future GOP majority “is a factor, one of the reasons why I’m hesitant.”