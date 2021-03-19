https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/19/filmmakers-behind-hunter-biden-biopic-explain-chilled-creative-climate/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney join Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to talk about their new movie “My Son Hunter” and how big tech, the media, and political elites covered up the Biden family’s corruption right before the 2020 presidential election.

“We wouldn’t be making this movie if the media, if journalists had done their jobs,” McElhinney said. “…people at the mainstream media like the New York Times and CNN, NBC, CBS, all these places, you know, were just completely quiet in advance of the election despite the fact that this amazing bombshell was dropped into our laps on this laptop.”

“I would argue, they were worse. They actually intimidated other journalists from uncovering the story,” McAleer added. “…this is going to be the story that big Hollywood big media and big tech don’t want to hear.”

This suppression right before a major presidential election, the filmmakers agreed, was not only concerning but requires attention from all angles including Hollywood.

“This story packs a big punch and it’s a gut punch because, in the end, we realize that that the election was stolen, but it was stolen in a very transparent way by the media interfering to suppress the truth. And that’s provable. That’s no conspiracy theory. We saw it day by day, as the New York Post’s Twitter account was closed down on them,” McElhinney said.

“We did not come to this country for this sort of suppression of the truth. And so this is our duty, actually, as immigrants, as immigrants who are doing a job that Americans just won’t do, to tell this story,” she said.

Listen here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

