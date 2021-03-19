https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/first-u-s-china-meeting-gets-off-to-rocky-start/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Statement from Anthony Blinken — Secretary of State

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Top U.S. and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of each other and the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since Joe Biden took office.

In unusually pointed public remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska. The contentious tone of their public comments suggested the private discussions would be even more rocky.

Continue reading…