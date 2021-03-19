https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-cnn-reports-its-now-up-to-journalists-to-get-to-the-truth-about-trumps-health/

FLASHBACK: NY Times Reports ‘Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions’

posted by Hannity Staff – 52 mins ago

President Joe Biden tumbled three separate times trying to board Air Force One Friday as he and Vice President Kamala Harris departed the nation’s capital to meet with local leaders in Atlanta following a series of deadly shootings.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

FLASHBACK: Biden mocked President Trump stumbling on the ramp at West Point: “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.”pic.twitter.com/2S1lQSKsT9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Original Story: September 9th, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden deflected growing questions surrounding his fitness for office on the campaign trail this week; saying “look at how I step, watch how I run up ramps” when asked about his age.

During a Pandemic, Joe Biden continues to cough directly into his hand. pic.twitter.com/fKu2u9n9HQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2020

“If you win, you’ll be the oldest president in US history. What’s your response to that?” asked one reporter.

“Look at how I step! Watch how I run up ramps!” said the former Vice President.

