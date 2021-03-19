https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-cnn-reports-its-now-up-to-journalists-to-get-to-the-truth-about-trumps-health/

FLASHBACK: NY Times Reports ‘Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions’

posted by Hannity Staff – 52 mins ago

President Joe Biden tumbled three separate times trying to board Air Force One Friday as he and Vice President Kamala Harris departed the nation’s capital to meet with local leaders in Atlanta following a series of deadly shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Original Story: September 9th, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden deflected growing questions surrounding his fitness for office on the campaign trail this week; saying “look at how I step, watch how I run up ramps” when asked about his age.

“If you win, you’ll be the oldest president in US history. What’s your response to that?” asked one reporter.

“Look at how I step! Watch how I run up ramps!” said the former Vice President.

Watch Biden’s strange comments above.

VIDEO: Joe Biden Falls Three Times Trying to Climb Stairs to Board Air Force One

posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago

President Joe Biden tumbled three separate times trying to board Air Force One Friday as he and Vice President Kamala Harris departed the nation’s capital to meet with local leaders in Atlanta following a series of deadly shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...