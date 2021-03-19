https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543984-ex-daughter-in-law-of-trump-org-cfo-has-spoken-multiple-times-with-manhattan-da

The former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer has spoken “multiple times” with the Manhattan district attorney’s office regarding its probe into former President TrumpDonald TrumpAdvocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism NYPD investigating anti-Asian incident against teen MORE‘s financial dealings.

Jennifer Weisselberg told NBC News in an interview that the investigators appeared to seek information about the role of CFO Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergProsecutors focus Trump Organization probe on company’s financial officer: report Michael Cohen interviewed by prosecutors about Trump’s finances Juan Williams: Defeated Trump is in legal peril MORE, who is the father of her ex-husband Barry Weisselberg.

Barry Weisselberg is the manager of a Trump-run ice rink in Central Park. Jennifer Weisselberg divorced Barry Weisselberg in 2018 after a 14-year marriage.

Jennifer Weisselberg didn’t elaborate on the conversations with Manhattan DA’s office, but did say that she turned over documents to investigators.

“I think it’s important that I don’t compromise the investigation,” she told the news outlet.

Jennifer Weisselberg told NBC that Allen Weisselberg likely has the most complete understanding of the organization’s financial workings.

Trump “discusses everything with him,” Jennifer Weisselberg told NBC. “And Donald trusts him to continue the legacy the way his father set things up.”

One of the properties that caught Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s (D) attention is an apartment in Central Park that Trump allowed Jennifer Weisselberg and her ex-husband to live in rent-free as a wedding gift. She told NBC News that she only paid $400 per month for utilities.

Bloomberg News reported in November that the property was a corporate apartment, and the arrangement could have legal implications if it wasn’t properly accounted for.

The interview comes as Vance’s probe into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings heats up. Vance’s office obtained Trump’s tax returns last month after the Supreme Court turned down an effort from Trump’s lawyers to block them.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the probe was intensifying, with investigators now looking into the former president’s Seven Springs estate.

Vance also announced on March 12 that he is not seeking a fourth term in office in 2022.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

