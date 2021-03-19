https://www.theepochtimes.com/full-list-how-members-of-the-house-voted-on-illegal-immigrant-citizenship-bills_3740797.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press briefing with Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), center, chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.), to discuss the vote on the American Dream and Promise Act, in Washington on March 18, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed two bills that would give illegal immigrants a path to becoming U.S. citizens.

The American Dream and Promise Act would give legal status to children who were brought illegally into the United States when they were minors. The vote was 228–197 with all Democrats and 9 Republicans in favor. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would protect farmworkers from deportation and also give them a way to become citizens. The vote was 247–174 with one Democrat against and 30 Republicans in favor.

See how every representative voted on each bill below.

American Dream and Promise Act

House members who voted for the bill:

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.)

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Rep. Cynthia Axne (D-Iowa)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio)

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)

Rep. Donald Beyer (D-Va.)

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.)

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.)

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Rep. George Butterfield (D-N.C.)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.)

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.)

Rep. Andrew Carson (D-Ind.)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.)

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.)

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Luis Correa (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.)

Rep. Diane DeGette (D-Colo.)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.)

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.)

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)

Rep. Michael Doyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)

Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.)

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas)

Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.)

Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Calif.)

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.)

Rep. James Himes (D-Conn.)

Rep. Steve Horsford (D-Nev.)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas)

Rep. Sarah Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Eddie Johnson (D-Texas)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio)

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.)

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.)

Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.J.)

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.)

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.)

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.)

Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.)

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.)

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.)

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.)

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.)

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.)

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.)

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.)

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.)

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.)

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

Rep. Donald Payne (D-N.J.)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.)

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. David Price (D-N.C.)

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Calif.)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.)

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)

Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.)

Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.)

Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-Pa.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.)

Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.)

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.)

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.)

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.)

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.)

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.)

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ritche Torres (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.)

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.)

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.)

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas)

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.)

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.)

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)

House members who voted against the bill:

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.)

Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.)

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio)

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)

Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)

Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.)

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Rep. Robert Latta (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jacob LaTurner (R-Kan.)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga)

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Ohio)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.)

Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)

Rep. Clarence Owens (R-Utah)

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.)

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio)

Rep. Van Taylor (R-Texas)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Rep. Robert Wittman (R-Va.)

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)

House members who didn’t vote:

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska)

Farm Workforce Modernization Act

House members who voted for the bill:

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.)

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.)

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Rep. Cynthia Axne (D-Iowa)

Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)

Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio)

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)

Rep. Donald Beyer (D-Va.)

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.)

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Rep. George Butterfield (D-N.C.)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.)

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.)

Rep. Andrew Carson (D-Ind.)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.)

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.)

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Luis Correa (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.)

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.)

Rep. Diane DeGette (D-Colo.)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.)

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.)

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)

Rep. Michael Doyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)

Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.)

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas)

Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.)

Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.)

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.)

Rep. James Himes (D-Conn.)

Rep. Steve Horsford (D-Nev.)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas)

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Sarah Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Eddie Johnson (D-Texas)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.)

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)

Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio)

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.)

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.)

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.)

Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.J.)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.)

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.)

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.)

Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.)

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.)

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.)

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.)

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.)

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.)

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.)

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.)

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.)

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.)

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.)

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

Rep. Donald Payne (D-N.J.)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.)

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. David Price (D-N.C.)

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Calif.)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.)

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)

Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.)

Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.)

Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-Pa.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.)

Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.)

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.)

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.)

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.)

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)

Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.)

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.)

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ritche Torres (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.)

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.)

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas)

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.)

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.)

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)

House members who voted against the bill:

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.)

Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.)

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)

Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.)

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Rep. Robert Latta (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jacob LaTurner (R-Kan.)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga)

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Ohio)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)

Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)

Rep. Clarence Owens (R-Utah)

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.)

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.)

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio)

Rep. Van Taylor (R-Texas)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Rep. Robert Wittman (R-Va.)

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)

House members who didn’t vote:

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska)