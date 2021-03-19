https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/germany-france-signal-another-wave-lockdowns-fight-coronavirus-cases?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Germany and France are signaling their intents to impose a fresh spate of COVID-19 lockdowns, measures the countries will take after roughly a year of mitigation measures have failed to eradicate COVID from their borders.

COVID-19 positive tests have been rising in France since roughly early December. The country on Friday imposed a fresh set of lockdowns, with “nonessential” stores in multiple regions being ordered to close. Residents of Paris will reportedly have to display documents authorizing them to take walks, which are limited to a six-mile radius around their homes.

In Germany, meanwhile, health minister Jens Spahn said the country may re-impose lockdown measures as positive test results increase in that country as well.

Cases began increasing in mid-February there before spiking shaprly beginning in mid-March. “The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come,” Spahn said. “On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards.”

Both Germany and France were last year hailed as notable success stories in fighting COVID. The New York Times in June claimed the French government had “beaten back the coronavirus,” while Germany in the spring was praised as a “global leader on COVID-19 response.”

