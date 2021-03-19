https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/gop-rep-was-suspended-twitter-democrats-proposed-expel-her-congress?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter this week roughly at the same time that Democrats began an attempt to expel her from the Congress, a decision the social media giant later claimed was done in error.

Greene wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon that she had been suspended for over 12 hours “on the same day [Democrats] introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress.”

“What a coincidence?” she wrote further, demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reveal which employee made the decision to cancel her.

Greene claimed Twitter had called the suspension an “error.” The company in a statement to media later confirmed that account.

“This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” Twitter said in the statement.

The move to boot Greene from Congress looks likely to fail, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has signalled that House Democratic leadership is unlikely to back it. The resolution would need the support of two-thirds of Congress to pass.



