https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/19/gov-kristi-noem-explains-the-changes-shes-asking-for-in-house-bill-1217-to-promote-continued-fairness-in-womens-sports/

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem penned this long thread on Friday to explain changes she’s asking for on House Bill 1217 to “promote fairness in women’s sports.”

TL;DR: There are unintended consequences in the bill as written and those need to be addressed before it becomes law.

THREAD (22 tweets) ==>

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...