Alyssa McGrath, a current staffer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused the New York Dem of sexual harassment in an interview with the New York Times published on Friday:

She told the NYT the “Democratic governor would ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide”:

“He was blatantly looking down my shirt,” she told the NYT:

And in other Cuomo news on Friday, investigator Joon Kim has reportedly broadened his investigation:

The governor’s office also declined to comment on a report that Cuomo had a dartboard with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s face on it:

De Blasio later on in the day compared Cuomo to former President Trump, saying his nemesis in Albany also “has been obsessed with the size of his hands”:

But wait, there’s more!

The NYT published audio today of a statement Cuomo’s office had previously denied where he threatened to call an adversary a “child rapist”:

When it rains, it pours:

Here’s the text of what he originally denied:

“If you ever say, ‘Well he’s better than a Republican’ again, then I’m going to say, ‘You’re better than a child rapist,’” the governor said, according to two people who were on the call. “How about that?”

More here from back then:

