On Friday President Joe Biden tripped three times climbing the stairs into Air Force One.

Again… He fell THREE TIMES climbing the stairs!

Here is another video of Joe falling up the stairs.

Joe Biden is in horrible shape, mental and physical. We all know it. The world knows it. Putin knows it. Xi knows it.

The only ones pretending Joe Biden is in any physical and mental shape to run the United States are the Democrats, the anti-Trump Republicans, the Democrat mainstream media, and his personal handler, Jill Biden.

Kamala knows Joe is lost. She tag-teams with Jill, as handler, when the First Lady has other business to attend to.

The US fake news media is not fooling anyone by refusing to report on Joe’s mental and physical state.

It’s obvious to any six-year-old.

But they will never admit it.

Neither will the Democrats.

Here is what is going to happen.

Look for an “incident” or “episode” to take Joe out.

The media will report that Joe hit his head, had a medical emergency, or had a stroke and will have to resign and turn the White House over to Kamala.

The media will cheer Joe’s service to his nation.

We all know this is coming.

But the media will NEVER admit they lied for years to the American public and that Joe Biden is really suffering from late-stage dementia.

They will never admit this — that they refused to report the truth on Joe’s mental capacity and deceived a once great nation and the world.

This is how Joe, one of the most corrupt politicians we have seen in decades, will end his time in office.

It’s coming.

