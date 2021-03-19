Dozens of House Democrats are rallying behind a long-shot bid to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, plans to introduce a short resolution on Friday, which has 72 Democratic co-sponsors.

“Despite numerous efforts to reach out to House Republicans — and quite a few conversations — none of them were willing to publicly support the resolution at this time,” a spokesperson for Gomez told Forbes.

A two-thirds supermajority is needed for it to succeed, which is unlikely, considering Democrats only control the lower chamber 219-211.

Greene, a freshman Republican from Georgia, was stripped of her committee assignments in February after House Democrats, along with a handful of Republicans, voted to remove her over past incendiary statements.

The congresswoman, who made headlines for introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden, reacted to news of the expulsion resolution on Twitter.

“There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women!!! Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and [Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks],” Greene said, referring to a House review that could overturn a contested Republican victory in Iowa. “House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!”