Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chairman of the House Hispanic Caucus, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., discusses the upcoming vote on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT – Friday, March 19, 2021

House Democrats passed an immigration bill proposed by Joe Biden, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

In a 228-to-197 vote Thursday, the House passed the Dream and Promise Act in an effort to establish a pathway for U.S. citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants who were brought across the border as children. The bill would also protect other groups of illegal immigrants from deportation such as farm workers and their spouses.

Analysts have said the bill may have a hard time going through the Senate, but Biden is eager to sign it into law. Meanwhile, the surge of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted the House GOP to call for a hearing on border security.

