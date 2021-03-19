https://www.oann.com/house-votes-to-pass-bidens-dream-and-promise-act-to-give-citizenship-benefits-to-3m-illegal-immigrants/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-votes-to-pass-bidens-dream-and-promise-act-to-give-citizenship-benefits-to-3m-illegal-immigrants

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT – Friday, March 19, 2021

House Democrats passed an immigration bill proposed by Joe Biden, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

It’s long past time Congress gives a path to citizenship for Dreamers and TPS recipients who strengthen our country and call our nation home. I strongly support the Dream and Promise Act and urge all members of the House to vote yes. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 18, 2021

In a 228-to-197 vote Thursday, the House passed the Dream and Promise Act in an effort to establish a pathway for U.S. citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants who were brought across the border as children. The bill would also protect other groups of illegal immigrants from deportation such as farm workers and their spouses.

America’s Dreamers, TPS, & DED recipients are essential members of our communities. Today, @HouseDemocrats voted to honor their contributions to our country and their pursuit of the American Dream by passing the Dream and Promise Act. #HomeIsHere pic.twitter.com/ceWI7LnaIE — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 18, 2021

Analysts have said the bill may have a hard time going through the Senate, but Biden is eager to sign it into law. Meanwhile, the surge of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted the House GOP to call for a hearing on border security.

