https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/19/how-low-can-they-really-go-az-rep-lorenzo-sierra-mocks-disadvantaged-families-to-support-teachers-org/

Teachers care so much about the CHILDREN.

Ok, so we used to believe that, and to be honest, we still believe that about the majority of teachers. A good teacher is a gift, something that students may keep with them always. Surely everyone has one or two teachers they look back on as people who changed their lives?

Sadly, it’s this sort of noise from public schools fighting to keep funding (instead of giving their states a reason to fund them more) that has taken the forefront in the last year. Unions, associations, ‘organizations’, – it’s all about protecting the teacher.

Not the student.

And this from Rep. Lorenzo Sierra? So tacky …

Yes, this is what he stands for.

Because these are the people who will donate to him.

Like many Democrats.

Amen.

***

Related:

BLISTERED! Mike Pompeo just needs 1 tweet to humiliate Biden for running from Putin’s challenge and DAMN SON

‘Remarkable dishonesty’: Polimath uses the GA massage killing story to take the mainstream media APART in eye-opening thread

Just. WOW! SF Board of Education Commissioner Alison Collins’ racist, anti-Asian tweets surface (this thread is especially BAD)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...