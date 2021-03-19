https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/illegal-immigrant-previously-deported-wanted-felonies-killed-texas-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An illegal immigrant and fugitive was killed this week in Texas after he pointed a gun at police during a traffic stop, according to news reports.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Juan Jimenez-Salas. He was a child-rape suspect and wanted on 11 felony counts in Arkansas when he was apprehended and fatally shot Thursday by the Arlington Police Department, according to Fox News.

Authorities told FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth that Jimenez-Salas also was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had previously been deported from the U.S.

They had been searching for him since November, when the father of the alleged child-rape victims contacted police.

A U.S. Marshal’s Office task force traced Jimenez-Salas to North Texas. Local police in Arlington then spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over for a traffic violation. The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at an Arlington officer who was working with U.S. marshals but the officer managed to fire at Jimenez-Salas, killing him, FOX 4 also reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

