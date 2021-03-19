https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-illegal-border-crossings-february/

A Customs and Border Protection report reveals that in just one sector of the U.S. southern border, at least 44,000 migrants attempted to illegally cross in the month of February.

The March 17th press release buries the bombshell statistic in a report focusing on “large groups” of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. in Hidalgo County, Texas.

“In the month of February, agents in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector apprehended 16,583 Family Units and 11,242 UAC. This has marked an increase of over 100% in both categories. This year, RGV agents have encountered 19 groups of 100 or more people illegally entering the United States,” Customs and Border Protection notes.

The presence of over 11,000 UAC – or “Unaccompanied Alien Children” – and over 16,5000 multi-person family units, therefore, occurred in the first full month of Joe Biden’s presidency.

