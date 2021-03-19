http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oSaZwoxplzc/

Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee ranking member, recounted some of the aspects of a hearing and Big Tech, where he questioned how the First Amendment applied in certain circumstances.

Jordan explained much of what Democrats were doing in the beginning stages of this Congress had bypassed the committee process.

“They’ve been taking bills around the Judiciary Committee straight to the floor, almost every piece of legislation that’s passed in the last three weeks, we had jurisdiction over but the full committee is yet to have a hearing,” he said. “We’ve said why not have a hearing about this crisis on the border. Instead, they go around the committee, and they passed just 40 minutes ago, Maria, they pass a bill that gives amnesty to 3 million illegal immigrants. So, amnesty while there’s this chaos on the border, that I mean, this is so out of touch with where the American people are, but this is how radical left the Democrats are.”

“And then, of course, the canceled culture issue, this idea that, you know, I always asked it this way, do you have a functioning First Amendment when only one side is allowed to talk?” Jordan continued. “Do you have free speech when only the left can define what can be said? So that’s the situation Maria in the Judiciary Committee should be focused on those two issues. Instead, they pass radical things like defund the police, federal control of elections, and now an amnesty bill without having the kind of hearings you’re supposed to have on Capitol Hill in the United States Congress.”

