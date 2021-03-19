https://thejeffreylord.com/kerry-pelosi-newsom-and-the-unmasking-of-elitist-hypocrisy/

As the old saying goes, it’s always about “do as I say, not as I do.”

The latest episode of this raging elitist hypocrisy can be found here with this headline about the new Biden climate czar, ex-Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry. Here’s the headline – with photo – of Kerry on a recent American Airlines flight where he was flying first class from Boston to Washington DC.

John Kerry caught maskless on flight, American Airlines ‘looking into’ apparent COVID violation

Passenger who snapped photo tells Fox News: ‘Being an elite hypocrite is hard work!’

The story says:

“Climate czar John Kerry was caught not wearing his mask while reading a book on an American Airlines flight in spite of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandate requiring masks on flights.

The photo, which was first posted by conservative outlet the Tennessee Star, shows the former secretary of state wearing his mask hanging off one ear as he reads a book in first class.

Fox News confirmed the photo’s authenticity with the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous. The passenger shared a photo of his boarding pass with Fox News to confirm he was on the flight.

…American Airlines said on Twitter and reiterated in a statement to Fox News that the company would be ‘looking into’ the incident and reiterated that “masks are required” on their planes for everyone.”

Well, at least he was flying commercial for once. The other week he was campaigning around the world on his climate change agenda – in his private jet.

Hmmm. Where have we heard a version of this story before with powerful and rich Democrat elites? Oh right. Here:

Pelosi caught getting hair done at coronavirus-shuttered SF salon

This jewel of a story said this:

“Pelosi caught getting hair done at coronavirus-shuttered San Francisco salon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a coronavirus-shuttered San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the pandemic, Fox News had learned.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were notified they could reopen Tuesday for outdoor hairstyling services only.”

Then there was this story about California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.

This Democratic governor thinks his own Covid-19 rules don’t apply to him

The report says:

“(CNN)On Monday, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that amid rising Covid-19 cases in his state that he would be “pulling the emergency brake” on reopening plans. On that same day, he apologized for, at best, skirting his own rules when it comes to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

The details are these: On November 6, Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, attended a 50th birthday party for political consultant and lobbyist Jason Kinney, at the uber-exclusive French Laundry restaurant in the heart of the state’s Napa Valley. They were two of a dozen people at the event, which was held at an outdoor table in the courtyard of the restaurant. Photos obtained by Fox 11 in Los Angeles show Newsom sitting closely packed with other guests — and none wearing a mask. (There is also some debate as to whether they were fully outside, as the woman who took the photos at the restaurant told Fox 11 that the group was loud and sliding doors were closed to keep the room quieter.)”

So. What do we have here with John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom?

What we have is three snapshot images of exactly why 75 million Americans voted for Donald Trump, watch Fox News, Newsmax and One America News and watch and listen to Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and listened in the millions to the late Rush Limbaugh. Not to mention listening to conservative talk radio hosts across the land.

Over there at an all-Republican, inside-Washington government affairs group called CGCN, a memo has been circulated that addresses the rise of the Party of Trump and the separation of the GOP base from its once-solid Chamber of Commerce/country club roots. The firm is filled to the brim with people who have worked for a laundry list of GOP Establishment Republicans with names like McConnell, Boehner, Romney, Ryan, Liz Cheney and more.

The memo says, among other things, this – with bold print for emphasis supplied:

“For decades, that coalition (between Main Street Republicans and corporate America) reliably fought what they viewed as big government, anti-free-market policies. Along with conservative talk radio and think tanks, it comprised the heart of the GOP. At least on some issues, this union will likely endure for the policy fights ahead. But evidence suggests an unraveling is coming. GOP populists in Congress are often frustrated by (in their view) woke CEOs embracing avant-garde social agendas. The upshot, especially for policy, is a party increasingly unwilling to listen simultaneously to corporate priorities on, say, tax and trade policy, alongside their CEOs latest cultural forays.

…Where one sits on the political spectrum has reliably been determined by class. As these new leaders see it, that seat for Republicans is no longer ‘the country club.’ And with the party in thrall to former President Trump, and a conservative base feeling besieged by cancel culture, congressional Republicans are responding to constituents’ grievances about a country they don’t recognize. These members are growing not just in number, but in influence.



Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt last week issued a remarkable broadside against the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in which he tweeted, ‘The embrace of Democrats in campaigns failed, betraying its members and its legacy. Time to revolt Main Street. It’s the Chamber of Beltway Buddies, not Commerce.’ Note here that Hewitt is not a right-wing firebrand, but a sober-minded member of the GOP’s establishment and a regular commentator on Meet the Press. He is conservative, no doubt, but not in league with Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, or Mark Levin. He may have offended NBC’s corporate sponsors, but he was also playing to his listeners’ views. That he is playing at all suggests something is afoot.

…Whether on issues related to technology and social media, immigration, taxes, trade, and much else, congressional Republicans—many of whom are under the age of 50—are gravitating more and more to the views and demands of their conservative base. As noted, ‘woke-ism’ is a central target of GOP voters, and their younger leaders are attacking what they perceive is its unholy grip on the nation’s major social, cultural, and economic institutions.

It’s not clear what this tendency suggests over the long-term, but for now, the business community needs to rethink how it engages the GOP on issues they consider fundamental. Because their list of priorities and the GOP’s may not always overlap in the same way it once did.”

In truth, this “Make America Great Again” approach of Donald Trump’s first surfaced with Ronald Reagan, Reagan himself being the bane of the GOP Establishment during his rise as California governor, 1976 presidential candidate against the GOP Establishment President Gerald Ford and his successful presidential campaigns in 1980 and 1984. (There is actually a Reagan campaign button with the long pre-Trump slogan “Reagan: Make America Great Again.”)

There has been a slowly building, decades incoming battle between the GOP Establishment and the more conservative base of the GOP. That battle is now full-on. If Donald Trump vanished from the planet this minute, “Trumpism” – a Republican populism – would sail on.

This brings us back to those images of the maskless John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom. Democrats they may all be, but Tucker Carlson captured the real message these photographs send in a thoroughly bipartisan fashion to millions of Americans. Wrote Tucker in his book Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution.

American elites – of both parties – are:

“… a group whose power and wealth has grown beyond imagination even as the rest of the country has withered. The people who run America now barely interact with it. They fly on their own planes, ski on their own mountains, watch sporting events far from the stands in skyboxes. They have total contempt for you.”

Bingo.

That is exactly what this GOP insiders memo from CGCN is worriedly conveying. And it is in spades what those photos of the maskless, elitist John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom convey as they ignore their own rules they are demanding and enforcing for everybody else.

Or in other words? Donald Trump and his supporters are going nowhere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

