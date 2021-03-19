https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/let-it-never-be-said-that-these-late-night-comedy-hosts-arent-doing-yeomans-work-for-the-democrats/

Here’s a brief update on the state of late-night “comedy” shows using two different hosts as examples.

Up first we have Stephen Colbert trying his best to get Sen. Chuck Schumer to commit to ending the filibuster. Late-night “comedy” activism at its finest:

Maybe the FCC should require tags at the end of late-night “comedy” shows that say “We’re the Democrats, and we approve this message.”

And speaking of Senate representation, Seth Meyers tried to help out the Democrats on that issue:

Do they really not know the difference between the intent of the House vs. the Senate?

One thing’s for sure:

Ah, the good old days!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...