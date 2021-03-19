https://www.nj.com/news/2021/03/man-accused-of-killing-nj-mentor-admits-killing-16-people-including-his-wife-prosecutors-say.html

A man accused of killing a South Jersey resident and suspected in the deaths of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico has claimed he killed 16 people in all, according to prosecutors.

Sean M. Lannon, 47, is charged with the killing of his youth mentor, 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, who was found beaten to death in his East Greenwich Township home on March 8.

Lannon told investigators that the man sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone there to retrieve sexually explicit photos taken of them together.

During his presentation in a Friday afternoon detention hearing, Assistant Gloucester County Prosecutor Alec Gutierrez said Lannon admitted to the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico, saying he had killed his wife and others, including “11 other individuals who were drug dealers.”

“He admitted to killing a total of 16 people … 15 being in New Mexico and one in the State of New Jersey. It’s my understanding that the FBI is assisting New Mexico in their investigation,” Gutierrez said.

Lannon admitted luring several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembering some of them, the prosecutor noted.

Apart from the five deaths already described by investigators — Dabkowski, as well as four people whose bodies were found in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport airport on March 5— authorities have not referenced any other killings in which Lannon is a suspect.

He has only been charged in the New Jersey killing and has not been charged in any cases in New Mexico. Asked Friday if Lannon was a suspect in any other killings in New Mexico, Grants Police Department Lt. David Chavez said he was not at this point.

Lannon was ordered held pending trial in the New Jersey case during the Friday hearing.

One of the victims found in New Mexico was his ex-wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon.

A family member of Lannon’s told Gloucester County investigators that Sean Lannon admitted in a phone call that he “murdered his wife and her boyfriends in New Mexico” and then killed Dabkowski in New Jersey, according to court documents, which also indicated that he expressed remorse for his actions.

The Lannons, who had three kids together, moved from New Jersey to New Mexico and divorced in 2019.

Lannon traveled from New Mexico to New Jersey with the couple’s three young children on March 4, a day before the bodies were found at the airport. He left the kids with his wife’s family in South Jersey and said he planned to find a job locally and then return to New Mexico to search for Jennifer Lannon, according to the woman’s brother, Chris Whitman.

Whitman said the Lannons reconciled after their divorce and had planned to move back to New Jersey.

After dropping off the kids in New Jersey, Sean Lannon allegedly left the area and headed to Virginia.

He used Uber and Lyft to travel from New Jersey to Virginia under a false identity, though nothing was revealed about what he did there. He then returned to New Jersey, where he allegedly broke into a home in Elk Township and tried to enter another one before he was chased off by a neighbor, according to police.

After that, he ended up at Dabkowski’s home, where he demanded the photos.

Dabkowski and Lannon knew each other through the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program in South Jersey. The victim was a “Big Brother” to Lannon and his twin brother in the 1980s.

Mike Dabkowski, center, was a “Big Brother” to Eric and Sean Lannon in the mid-1980s.Submitted photo

“Lannon claims Mike sexually assaulted him as a kid,” Gutierrez said during the hearing. After a brief fight, the victim handed over the photos. Another struggle ensued and Lannon allegedly beat Dabkowski with a hammer.

After that, he stole the victim’s wallet and vehicle. He was still driving Dabkowski’s SUV when he was apprehended in St. Louis, Missouri, while on his way back to New Mexico, the prosecutor said, adding that he still had the hammer in his possession.

Police responding for a well-being check on March 8 found Dabkowski, 66, dead in his laundry room. In addition to first-degree murder, Lannon was charged with burglary, robbery and theft in that case. He was also charged with burglary and possession of a weapon for the Elk Township case. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the murder charge, arguing that Lannon lawfully entered Dabkowski’s home with the owner’s permission and the acts that followed amounted, at worst, to passion provocation manslaughter.

Lannon was 14 years old when he met Dabkowski, Unger said, referencing Lannon’s statements to investigators.

“That relationship quickly turned into an abusive one where Mr. Dabkowski sexually abused Mr. Lannon,” Unger said. “He was repeatedly sexually assaulted and during that time the victim in this case documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr. Lannon in sexually compromised positions.”

Lannon went there to retrieve the photos, not to hurt Dabkowski, Unger said. Lannon repeatedly told the victim that he didn’t want to hurt him, but wanted the photos because “I don’t want anybody to have control over me any longer.”

Lannon retrieved two hammers from Dabkowski’s garage and gave them to the victim, saying “you’re going to need these. I don’t want to hurt you,” Unger continued.

“I would suggest that this fact alone illustrates this was not purposeful murder. He did not even bring a weapon to the home.”

After handing over the photos, Lannon tried to leave and Dabkowski “attempted to seduce” him, telling Lannon that he loved him and asking him to stay, Unger said. Dabkowski then attacked Lannon with the hammers and the killing followed, the attorney said.

Unger also challenged efforts by prosecutors to present information regarding the New Mexico killings, arguing that Lannon had not yet been charged in those deaths.

Lannon told investigators that he walked in on his ex-wife with another man, Gutierrez said. At that point, Unger objected, arguing that only information relevant to the New Jersey charges should be presented in this hearing.

Superior Court Judge Mary Beth Kramer asked the prosecutor to stick to information relevant to the New Jersey charges, but allowed limited reference to the New Mexico cases so that Gutierrez could argue the motivations behind Lannon’s actions at Dabkowski’s home.

“The situation as alleged in New Mexico and as admitted by the defendant was that he used means to lure those individuals to a residence,” Gutierrez said. “So what I will say is that this notion that he was invited in should be looked at through the lens of at least three prior incidents in New Mexico. Those individuals, self-admittedly, were lured into the residence and subsequently murdered.”

In arguing for Lannon’s pre-trial release, Unger argued that his client has no prior convictions and served in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2003, when he was honorably discharged. He was born in Massachusetts, but spent most of his early years in Gloucester County before he was deployed to Germany.

He has family in South Jersey, including his mother and sister, and could stay locally on electronic monitoring if released, Unger said.

Gutierrez responded that Lannon adopted an assumed name to avoid detection when he returned to the East Coast. He also noted that Lannon was arrested in New Mexico several weeks ago for failure to appear and spent a week in jail, meaning he has a history of failing to show up for court appearance. The prosecutor didn’t describe the reason he was expected in court in New Mexico.

Gutierrez stressed the importance of the judge allowing him to talk about the cases in New Mexico when it came to the issue of detention on the New Jersey charges, noting that he only wanted to share information Lannon had already shared with investigators. While Unger again challenged release of those details, the judge allowed it.

“If these are words that he gave in an interview about his own past conduct, I think that’s relevant to what we can anticipate with regard to future conduct,” Kramer said.

In addition to admitted to the killings in New Mexico, “he admitted to the dismemberment of some of the individuals involved in those homicides,” Gutierrez said. “He admitted his efforts to conceal evidence … in those homicides.”

“The defendant is a significant danger to the community, based on those statements.”

Kramer agreed with that assessment and ordered that Lannon remain behind bars.

Jennifer Lannon(Provided photo)

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

Matt Gray may be reached at mgray@njadvancemedia.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

