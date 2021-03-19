https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/manchin-rejects-filibuster-reform/
About The Author
Related Posts
Parler CEO fired after trying to censor QAnon supporters: report
February 6, 2021
Jonathan Turley on Chicago carjackings…
February 23, 2021
Brian Stelter’s new rules…
February 1, 2021
Texas city bans babykilling…
February 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy