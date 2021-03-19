https://thehill.com/homenews/news/544107-mar-a-lago-partially-closed-due-to-covid-19-outbreak-report

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpAdvocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism NYPD investigating anti-Asian incident against teen MORE‘s luxury resort club Mar-a-Lago has reportedly been partially closed in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Palm Beach, Fla. property.

Sources confirmed to The Associated Press that Mar-a-Lago has been closed until further notice in a cautionary move that follows positive COVID-19 tests. Several workers have reportedly been quarantined.

The extent of the outbreak and the identities of those who have tested positive were not immediately made known.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpCardi B and Candace Owens threaten to sue each other after Twitter feud A number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines Former coronavirus testing czar says it’s ‘very important’ for Trump to encourage followers to get vaccinated MORE, who now live at the property, previously contracted the virus last year and have also received their full vaccination for the disease.

Further details are not yet known. Those who spoke to the AP did so on the condition of anonymity and were reportedly not authorized to discuss the situation directly.

Since Trump left office, the former president and Republicans have used the resort as a meeting place, and parts of the Republican National Committee (RNC) spring retreat are set to be held there next month.

The retreat, which is scheduled to run from April 9 to 11, is expected to draw some of the GOP’s biggest donors to Palm Beach, Fla., and will feature a speech by Trump, who continues to retain his grip on the party.

The party regularly held its donors retreat in Palm Beach during Trump’s presidency, with some events at Mar-a-Lago.

