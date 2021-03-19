http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D7VhqYJEyvM/

Several players reportedly took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as the NCAA March Madness tournament got started on Friday, reports say.

For instance, most of the players for the No. 16 seed Drexel took a knee as the anthem played ahead of their losing game against Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

Players for Colgate also took a knee before losing to no. 3 seed Arkansas at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Five members of Ohio State’s team also took a knee during the anthem.

The wire service also reported that players took a knee before Virginia Tech/Florida game before Florida came out victorious.

Several Colgate players took a knee during national anthem here. pic.twitter.com/cdh8uV42uk — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 19, 2021

Five Ohio State players kneel for the national anthem prior to the game against Oral Roberts. pic.twitter.com/iIN97IkdBJ — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) March 19, 2021

Unlike other sports, there are no standing rules crafted as guidance for what NCAA players can and cannot do during the national anthem. The NCAA only notes that players must follow whatever rules their sport-specific tournaments have written.

Dozens of college players have continued to take a knee during the regular season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

