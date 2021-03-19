https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcconnell-threatens-democrats-hell-would-be-unleashed/

McConnell warns of GOP retribution

McConnell warned on the Senate floor that if Democrats eliminate the filibuster and Republicans take back the majority, “we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country — we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero, zero input from the other side.”

He promised that a Republican majority would immediately defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities, push abortion restrictions, ramp up security on the southern border and more.

“Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” the Republican leader warned.

He added that Republicans would retaliate by making even mundane tasks, normally accomplished in seconds with the buy-in of every senator, “harder not easier.”

“It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup, nothing moving,” McConnell said.