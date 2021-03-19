http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1b2wTok7dIQ/

A 33-year-old Moroccan migrant suspected of 44 crimes across at least 15 fake identities has been sentenced to an extra year in prison after spitting at French prison officials.

The 33-year-old is said to have spat at officers in order to be moved to solitary confinement at a prison in Nanterre because he could not stand his cellmate, who had previously thrown one of his meals into the garbage as well as assaulted him by scratching his face.

According to a report from the news website Actu, the Moroccan has a list of 44 mentions for various crimes on his criminal record, including theft, contempt, violence, sexual assault and even apologies for terrorism.

The Moroccan, who has used at least 15 different fake identities in France, and has been working with the General Association for the Support and Treatment of Addictions (AGATA) for his prior prolific use of cannabis and cocaine.

Failed Asylum Seeker with 19 Fake Identities Who Eluded Deportation Four Times Arrested https://t.co/XAYlgjgPro — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 16, 2018

The spitting incident took place in January of this year but the migrant was not put on trial until earlier this month, where he repeatedly interrupted the presiding judge and had to be removed from the courtroom.

While prosecutors argued that the 33-year-old should get two years in prison for the assault, the judge in the case settled on one extra year.

Migrant criminals with multiple identities are not uncommon in France and elsewhere in Europe. In 2019, a 38-year-old African migrant operated under at least 13 different identities and was put on trial for murdering a French couple in December of 2015.

In Neighbouring Germany in 2018, a 43-year-old Tunisian failed asylum seeker was caught using as many as 19 fake identities and had escaped government deportation attempts on four separate occasions.

Fatih Ben M. had arrived in Germany in 2014 and even been alleged to have ties or sympathies to radical Islamic extremist groups, drawing parallels to Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri, who had also used multiple fake identities prior to his attack that killed a dozen people in December of 2016.

African Illegal Migrant With 13 Identities on Trial for Murdering French Couple https://t.co/swPW7x8Vv8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 3, 2019

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

