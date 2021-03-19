https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544132-multiple-people-hospitalized-after-suv-plows-into-crowd-in-heart-of

Five people were injured after the driver of an SUV plowed into a market on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday.

Los Angeles Police believe the suspect fell asleep at the wheel as a result of intoxication, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

UPDATE: The male driver of the vehicle has been placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI). https://t.co/tc1x6thdwl — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 19, 2021

The driver was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before he struck a barrier and crashed into the Hollywood Market Liquor Store, KTLA reports.

While three of the victims were initially reported to be in critical condition, LAPD Chief Michael Moore tweeted later in the evening that all victims were in stable condition.

Two of the injured pedestrians were tourists from Washington, one of whom suffered broken ribs and a broken leg. The other was described as having “moderate injuries,” suffering from lacerations and abrasions, according to Moore.

This incident points to continued threat DUI poses to our safety. Update on victims: 2 tourists from Washington. One has severe injuries with broken ribs, broken leg. The other has moderate injuries with lacerations and abrasions. All victims listed as stable at this point. https://t.co/93U5SU6Fqf — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) March 20, 2021

Two other victims were identified as Fox 11 reporter Hal Eisner and his photographer, who were in the area to record a news segment on the reopening of the El Capitan Theatre at the time, according to KTLA.

“It could have been any of us,” Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan told the local news outlet. “You never know here on Hollywood Boulevard. I mean, out of the blue, just like that. I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock.”

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department, there was no damage to the structural integrity of the building, which is located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

