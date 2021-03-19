https://nationalfile.com/myanmar-military-seizes-george-soros-organizations-bank-accounts-announces-arrest-warrants-after-coup/

The military government in Myanmar, in place after a coup provoked by widespread accusations of voter fraud plagued the country’s recent election, has now seized the bank accounts of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

After taking control of the country in a military coup provoked by allegations of voter fraud earlier this year, the Myanmar military government has seized several bank accounts belonging or affiliated with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and has announced arrest warrants for 11 members of the organization in the country “on suspicion of giving financial support to the civil disobedience movement against the military junta.”

The government will also take legal action against the Open Society Foundations, which they allege violated “restrictions on the activities of such organizations” and did not receive approval from Myanmar’s authorities for the deposit of $5 million into their Myanmar bank accounts. It is also alleged to have illegally withdrawn $1.4 million from its bank accounts.

A website that tracks Myanmar political developments from Thailand wrote, “Military-aligned groups including the Union Solidarity and Development Party have accused Soros of manipulating Myanmar’s politics by supporting civil society organizations in the country.”

National File reported extensively on the ties between Soros, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and recently ousted State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi:

Clinton advised Aung San Suu Kyi to contest a parliamentary seat in the 2012 Burmese elections, which Aung San Suu Kyi ultimately did, kickstarting the latter’s formal political career in Burma, also known as Myanmar. Aung San Suu Kyi also received strong support from then-President Barack Obama, who routinely advocated for her release from house arrest. Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested repeatedly during the 1990s and 2000s for “subversive acts”, following her involvement in riots against the Myanmar government. Obama awarded her the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal in 2012, which she described as “one of the most moving days of my life”. Ultimately, the Obama administration engineered Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to power in 2015, by placing sanctions on Myanmar and insisting on only removing them if Aung San Suu Kyi was given a political role in the country. Another important ally of Aung San Suu Kyi was progressive billionaire George Soros and his global NGO network, which strongly supported her activities.

Myanmar also recently banned Facebook and Twitter in the country after they alleged the platforms used their algorithms to promote anti-military protests following the military takeover.

