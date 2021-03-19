https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/nbc-news-journo-says-bidens-struggle-with-stairs-will-be-an-interesting-test-of-the-media-considering-how-they-covered-trump/

Remember when then-President Trump slowly walked down a ramp (and he didn’t even fall) after a speech at West Point and the media immediately sparked speculation about his health? Just a few examples:

Now that video of President Biden stumbling his way up the steps of Air Force One has made the rounds, NBC News media correspondent Dylan Byers says reaction from the press (or maybe the lack thereof) will be interesting to watch:

The media did indeed set quite a precedent, but the vast majority of them will likely completely ignore that.

