Remember when then-President Trump slowly walked down a ramp (and he didn’t even fall) after a speech at West Point and the media immediately sparked speculation about his health? Just a few examples:

Trump’s defensive tweet about his West Point walk – claiming the ramp surface was slippery with no evidence – made this a more legit story for the media to cover… https://t.co/NbkZFxr5fE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 15, 2020

Can’t wait for Darcy/Cilizza/Stelter to start whining about how much Fox is covering this pic.twitter.com/NjZV0CUcAi — Psaki Bomb (@Sowzees) March 19, 2021

Now that video of President Biden stumbling his way up the steps of Air Force One has made the rounds, NBC News media correspondent Dylan Byers says reaction from the press (or maybe the lack thereof) will be interesting to watch:

Going to be an interesting test of the media that ran “Trump grabs handrail” headlines to see how they handle Biden falling down on the stairs. Every news organization is entitled to its own editorial judgment, but if you set the precedent… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 19, 2021

Or rather, lack of handrail… pic.twitter.com/8IR7H6wZR1 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 19, 2021

The media did indeed set quite a precedent, but the vast majority of them will likely completely ignore that.

There was no handrail. He shuffled down because there WASN’T a handrail. He explained this at length! https://t.co/CAyVuX1sdF — Centrist💉🤗Madness (@CentristMadness) March 19, 2021

When even Byers can’t ignore the blatant hypocrisy… https://t.co/Tju0W9X6Hy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 19, 2021

Ahhh. At least someone will say it. https://t.co/5eTiQLvbH0 — Nick (@NickAtNight128) March 19, 2021

Just going to save this for when bro here is asked to delete this by his bosses at MSNBC https://t.co/6PoYpIgDUs pic.twitter.com/rnbyuGX2oW — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 19, 2021

